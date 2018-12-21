MRC Global (MRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 19.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

