Natera Inc (NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Natera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $3,443,340.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 35,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $859,563.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,959.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,888 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 808,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 808,976 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 314,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,637. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $827.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03. Natera has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 2,569.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

