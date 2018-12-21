National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2018 Earnings (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $14.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$305.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$300.00 to C$310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$274.00 to C$311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$290.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$292.50.

TSE CP opened at C$235.56 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$212.50 and a one year high of C$291.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

In other news, insider Chad Rolstad acquired 125 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$205.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,637.50. Also, insider Keith E. Creel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$276.60, for a total value of C$304,260.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,744 shares of company stock worth $1,607,383.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

