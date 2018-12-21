Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 1.1696 per share on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $47.10.

WARNING: “Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (MVIN) to Issue Special Dividend of $1.17” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/natixis-seeyond-international-minimum-volatility-etf-mvin-to-issue-special-dividend-of-1-17.html.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.