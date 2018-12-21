Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.45

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.83 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 4.30%.

In other news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $34,181.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,421 shares of company stock valued at $82,912. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/natures-sunshine-products-natr-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-7-45.html.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.