NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00004626 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $925,023.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00031712 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00002397 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00165505 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,784,550 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.