NCI (NCIT) PT Set at $24.00 by Cowen

NCI (NASDAQ:NCIT) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCI has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Get NCI alerts:

NCI Company Profile

NCI, Inc is a provider of enterprise services and solutions to defense, intelligence, healthcare and civilian government agencies. The Company provides information technology (IT), and professional services and solutions by leveraging its core service offerings, which include cloud computing and IT infrastructure optimization; cybersecurity and information assurance; engineering and logistics support; enterprise information management and advanced analytics; health IT and medical support; IT service management; modeling, simulation, and training, and agile development and integration.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.