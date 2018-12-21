Nemetschek SE (NEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €107.67 ($125.19).

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. equinet set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NEM stock traded down €0.65 ($0.76) on Friday, reaching €91.80 ($106.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €49.50 ($57.56) and a 12-month high of €90.40 ($105.12).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Data Design System, dRofus, Frilo, Graphisoft, Precast, RISA, SCIA, and Vectorworks brands for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, design planners, and landscape architects.

