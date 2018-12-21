Neovasc (NVCN) Shares Up 10%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price shot up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 880,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 742,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCN. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,754,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020,900 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 2,416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 46,032,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 19,120,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878,428 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

