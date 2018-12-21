Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $141.46 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,902,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133,922 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.24% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners worth $141,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy Midstream Partners news, VP Carlos M. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $63,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $48,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock worth $434,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

