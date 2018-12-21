Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $150.16 Million Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.10% of TransUnion worth $150,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 29,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,789,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,829.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,661 shares of company stock worth $10,943,016. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

