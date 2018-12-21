Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 497,172 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,416 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 497,172 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Autodesk worth $172,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Autodesk by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 248,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 993,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 898,919 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $136,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $124.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

