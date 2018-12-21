Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 76,676 Shares of RLI Corp. (RLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,676 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.54% of RLI worth $158,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 161,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $67.44 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). RLI had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $110,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

