Neutral News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Marriott International (MAR) Stock Price

News headlines about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of MAR opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

