Neutral News Coverage Unlikely to Affect GAP (GPS) Share Price

News stories about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. GAP has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of GAP to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

