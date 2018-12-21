New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $102.96 and a 52-week high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-1200-shares-of-marriott-international-inc-mar.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.