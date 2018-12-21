New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Zoetis by 206.5% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,081,299. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-1800-shares-of-zoetis-inc-zts.html.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.