New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,708.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,055,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,577 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,479 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,627,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,255,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $9,640,702. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

WARNING: “New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-trims-holdings-in-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.