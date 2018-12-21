New Relic (NEWR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of New Relic from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.47.

New Relic stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,620. New Relic has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 0.80.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,800 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $151,470.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $359,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,070.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,947 shares of company stock worth $33,888,981 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in New Relic by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in New Relic by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

