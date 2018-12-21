Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Holdings Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The firm had revenue of $518.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Gosin purchased 102,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $950,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry M. Gosin purchased 306,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,632,225.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 419,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,888. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

