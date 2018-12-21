Newmark Group (NMRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $518.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Gosin purchased 102,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $950,863.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia S. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 419,225 shares of company stock worth $3,666,888. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

