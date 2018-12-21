Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 364.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,198.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 182,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 439,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,632,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $597.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

