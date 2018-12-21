NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) CEO Purchases $17,470.00 in Stock

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $17,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,911 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,085.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00.

On Thursday, December 6th, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Barry Sloane bought 500 shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,735.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. 34,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,912. The firm has a market cap of $312.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 112.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Compass Point set a $19.00 target price on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

