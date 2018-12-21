NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Singular Research restated a not rated rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NEWT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 42,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 102.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 112.99%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $49,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,672,515.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,812 shares of company stock worth $121,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 20.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

