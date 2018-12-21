NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.38.

NEE stock opened at $174.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,909,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $6,391,091.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,902.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,614 shares of company stock valued at $16,229,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

