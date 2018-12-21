Nike (NKE) Given a $69.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.76.

NYSE NKE traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.37. 28,472,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,211. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Nike by 16.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 2,966.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 266,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth about $9,943,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 167,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

