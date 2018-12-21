Nike (NKE) Given a $78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $78.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.18.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1,044.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.