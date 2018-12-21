Nike (NKE) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 104,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 49.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.