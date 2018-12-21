Nike (NKE) PT Set at $100.00 by Barclays

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $100.00 price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.03.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, reaching $73.45. 293,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Nike by 2,572.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after buying an additional 1,724,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $449,853,000 after buying an additional 1,582,009 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nike by 963.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,933,000 after buying an additional 1,357,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Nike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,363,577,000 after buying an additional 1,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

