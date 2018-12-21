Nike (NKE) Shares Up 7.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) shares shot up 7.2% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $74.29 and last traded at $72.37. 28,472,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 7,409,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Pivotal Research set a $85.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Nike by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Nike by 2,966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 266,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,943,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 167,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

