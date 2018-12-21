Nimiq Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $110,526.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.02860116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.18 or 0.05012872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00820879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.01330954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00117871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.01599789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00381530 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,040,331,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,741,879,134 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

