NiSource (NI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of NiSource have outperformed the industry. The company reaffirmed capital investment guidance for 2018 and expects to invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion annually in utility infrastructure over the next two years. The company projects long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion and continues to expand customer base. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down coal usage. NiSource has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. However, despite investing in upgrade programs, the company faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. Debt level is another concern amid rising interest rates.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered NiSource from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 78,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,989. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

