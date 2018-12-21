Noble Financial Upgrades Cumulus Media (CMLS) to “Outperform”

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 36.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.