Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) PT Set at €6.25 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.25 ($7.27) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.64 ($6.56).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a one year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

