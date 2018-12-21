Nomura Analysts Give Interface (TILE) a $26.00 Price Target

Nomura set a $26.00 price objective on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on Interface and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Interface from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. Interface has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,237,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,990,000 after purchasing an additional 619,945 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 140,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Interface by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

