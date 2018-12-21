Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 44,862 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,862 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

