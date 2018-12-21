Norfolk Southern (NSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have $169.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Norfolk Southern have outperformed its industry so far this year due to multiple tailwinds. The company is benefiting significantly from volume growth. Norfolk Southern's efforts to reduce costs are also impressive. In fact, operating ratio is constantly improving mainly owing to its cost reduction initiatives. A low effective tax rate is boosting the company’s bottom-line performance. Norfolk Southern’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are commendable as well. The positivity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consnesus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being revised 1.3% upward in the last 60 days. However, the company's automotive division has been performing disappointingly for quite sometime and the situation is unlikely to improve dramatically in the near future. We are also concerned about the company's high debt levels.”

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.37.

Shares of NSC opened at $145.94 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $127.79 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 336.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.