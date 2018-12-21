North Latitude Master Fund 40 Acquires 893,304 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Stock

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 893,304 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,545,142.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

North Latitude Master Fund 40 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 18th, North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 779,664 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $47,185,265.28.

On Thursday, December 13th, North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 237,822 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.33 per share, for a total transaction of $14,585,623.26.

On Monday, December 10th, North Latitude Master Fund 40 bought 501,025 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,587,576.25.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $89.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,640,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,705,000 after buying an additional 184,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,262.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 104,267 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,189,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,033,000 after buying an additional 81,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 50,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 611.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

