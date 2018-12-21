Northcoast Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Cieslak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of MSM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 111,652 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

