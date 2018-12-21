Northcoast Research Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.73.

Shares of FDS opened at $201.08 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $184.48 and a 12-month high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

