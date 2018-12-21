Novacoin (NVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,331.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,331.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00013740 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000694 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,289.95 or 4.95211604 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00090017 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004421 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,271,083 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and WEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

