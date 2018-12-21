Novartis (NVS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Novartis has a strong oncology portfolio including drugs like Afinitor, Exjade, Jakavi, Zykadia, Tasigna, Jadenu and Kisqali, which continue to boost sales. The strong performance of Cosentyx and Entresto continue to boost performance. Novartis restructured its business and plans to focus on becoming a core drug-focused company, powered by data and digital technologies. The company is looking to solidify its presence in the gene-therapy space. It acquired U.S.-based clinical stage gene therapy company, AveXis, Inc. Novartis also announced that it will acquire Endocyte to further strengthen its pipeline. The company has also decided to spin-off its Alcon business. However, the generic division, Sandoz continues to face pricing pressure. The division also suffered a blow when the FDA issued a CRL to its generic Advair Diskus. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.94.

NVS opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Novartis by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 156,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 782,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,410,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

