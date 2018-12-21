Novume Solutions (NVMM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 74171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVMM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novume Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novume Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Novume Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 276.82%.

In related news, Director James K. Mccarthy sold 2,725,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $1,417,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,600. Insiders own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novume Solutions stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NVMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.17% of Novume Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM)

Novume Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors.

