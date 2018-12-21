NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stake Increased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,143,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,733 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,838,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,946,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,881,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,239,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NRG opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

