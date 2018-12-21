Nutanix Inc (NTNX) CRO Louis J. Attanasio Sells 134,499 Shares

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CRO Louis J. Attanasio sold 134,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $5,560,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. 149,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,637,000 after buying an additional 240,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

