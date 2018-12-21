Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
