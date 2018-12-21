Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Buys 18,400 Shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 100,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $449,000.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 150,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 163,210 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $745,869.70.

On Thursday, December 6th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 50,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 75,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 408,521 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,577.61.

On Thursday, November 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 186,418 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $883,621.32.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 82,639 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,444.96.

Oaktree Capital Group stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,193,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,002,000 after purchasing an additional 621,764 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,810,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,260 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,696,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70,383 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,019,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

