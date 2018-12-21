Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.11

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $597.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.14 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.37%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $153,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 54.0% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 32,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
