Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.28.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after buying an additional 7,122,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,052,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,924,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,863 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

