OFS Credit (OCCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.76

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th.

In other OFS Credit news, insider Bilal Rashid purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OFS Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc operates as a closed-end management investment company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments, including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments, such as stressed and distressed credit situations and long/short credit investments; and other credit-related instruments.

